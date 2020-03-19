Let’s keep #StocktonStrong

Text COVID19 to 211211 (and respond with your zip code)

to receive information about COVID-19 in our community.

On March 19th, 2020, the State of California issued a stay at home order, requiring all residents to remain in their dwellings except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. #StocktonStrong provides information and resources to community members affected by COVID-19, while allowing you to remain at home.