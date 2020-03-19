Let’s keep #StocktonStrong

Let’s keep #StocktonStrongWe are a coalition of public, private and civic leaders and organizations collaborating to serve as Stockton’s COVID-19 Information and Resource Center Learn More
Text COVID19 to 211211 (and respond with your zip code)
to receive information about COVID-19 in our community.
On March 19th, 2020, the State of California issued a stay at home order, requiring all residents to remain in their dwellings except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. #StocktonStrong provides information and resources to community members affected by COVID-19, while allowing you to remain at home.
Individuals
Small Businesses
What can you do now?
Stay at Home
On March 19th, 2020, the State of California issued a stay at home order, requiring all residents to remain in their dwellings except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. Because COVID-19 is spread through contact with others, social distancing is a crucially important public health intervention that can help stop coronavirus transmission. Learn More.
#BuyStockton
Shop locally to provide businesses to coffee shops and restaurants while practicing social distancing and other precaution protocols like hand-washing and sanitizing. You can find a current list of open Stockton Restaurants at Dine Stockton. Many of these restaurants use delivery services like Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, or Doordash.
If You Are Sick
Stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible (this includes pets). Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Contact your healthcare provider immediately and tell them you may have COVID-19. Follow CDC recommendations.
Questions about the Governor's Stay at Home Order?
The CA State Government has clarified at this website what jobs are listed as 'essential,' and will remain open during the state stay at home period:
What's open?
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats/laundry services
-
State and local government, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
- Sectors considered by the Department of Homeland Security to be Critical Infrastructure (shown below)
What's closed?
- Dine-in restaurants
- Bars and nightclubs
- Entertainment venues
- Gyms and fitness studios
- Laundromats/laundry services
-
State and local government, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
Want to support #STOCKTONSTRONG?
Your donation will fund relief programs designed to support
vulnerable workers, small businesses, and senior residents who are in quarantine.
MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR
As coronavirus spreads, my number one priority is protecting our community. The economic and health effects of this pandemic are already far-reaching, but this is a time to prepare not panic. Already, our city has taken action to protect our residents, adopting a two month moratorium on residential evictions and creating a $1,235,000 Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund. Our nonprofit partners are working as hard as ever to deliver critical resources and have established a number of volunteer operations and emergency funds.
Thank you to those on the front lines who risk their own health to provide essential services: healthcare workers, caregivers, law enforcement, and grocery store clerks. As the pandemic develops, we will continue to take swift and bold action. Stockton, we are resilient; together, we will remain #stocktonstrong.